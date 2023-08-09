IND vs WI: India clinches T20 victory as Suryakumar Yadav shines with 83 Runs

In a stunning comeback, Suryakumar Yadav displayed his prowess with a scintillating knock of 83 off 44 balls, supported by Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 49, propelling India to a seven-wicket victory over West Indies in the third T20I clash at Providence Stadium. This win rejuvenates India’s hopes in the five-match series, narrowing the margin to 2-1.

Following a rocky start that saw the early dismissal of debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav anchored India’s recovery with an elegant performance. He partnered brilliantly with Tilak Varma, creating an impressive 87-run alliance for the third wicket.

Thanks to their remarkable efforts, India managed to chase down the 160-run target within 17.5 overs, rekindling their aspirations in the series after suffering defeats in the initial two matches.

Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive innings began to unfold when he joined the crease after the quick dismissal of Jaiswal. He initiated a fierce onslaught with powerful shots, turning the tide in India’s favor.

Gill, however, fell early once again, departing in the fifth over after a misjudged pull shot that ended up as a comfortable catch for Jonatan Charles.

Tilak Varma, consistent with his previous performances, showcased his fine form by launching consecutive boundaries. The combined efforts of Suryakumar and Varma elevated India’s Power-play score to 60/2.

Suryakumar Yadav notched his 14th T20 half-century in just 23 balls, maintaining his aggressive approach. He achieved an impressive milestone of 100 international sixes by elegantly dispatching a slower delivery for a stunning maximum. Continuing the momentum, he followed up with a boundary. At the halfway mark, India stood in a commanding position at 97-2.

Surya’s remarkable innings concluded in the 13th over when he directed Alzarri Joseph’s full toss towards fine leg. King secured the catch without difficulty.

Following Surya’s departure, Tilak Varma assumed the lead role, going for big hits and closing in on a half-century. However, he missed the milestone, leaving captain Hardik Pandya to seal the victory with a crucial maximum, keeping India’s series hopes alive.

Earlier in the game, West Indies, choosing to bat first, got off to a solid start with openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King forming a 55-run partnership. However, India made a comeback with Kuldeep Yadav snatching two wickets in an over.

Despite a stumble, West Indies found their rhythm through skipper Rovman Powell, whose unbeaten 40 off 19 balls propelled the team to a total of 159/5 in 20 overs.

Final Score:

West Indies 159/5 in 20 overs (Brandon King 42, Rovman Powell 40*; Kuldeep Yadav 3-28) lost to India 164/3 in 17.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 83, Tilak Varma 49 not out; Alzarri Joseph 2-25) by seven wickets.