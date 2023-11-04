ICC World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out due to ankle injury

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has failed to recover from his ankle injury and will miss the remainder of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed this crucial update.

Hardik Pandya, a key player in the Indian squad, had been grappling with an ankle injury that had raised concerns about his participation in the World Cup. Unfortunately, after thorough medical assessments, it has been determined that he won’t be fit to compete in the upcoming matches.

To fill the void left by Pandya’s absence, the Indian team has made a quick replacement decision. Prasidh Krishna, an emerging fast bowler, has been called upon to join the squad. Krishna’s inclusion is expected to bolster India’s bowling lineup and provide additional depth to the team.

On the other hand, India defeated Sri Lanka by 302 runs on Thursday and entered semifinals of the tournament. India has so far won all the matches of World Cup 2023.