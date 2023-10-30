‘I have no connection to cricket’: Ratan Tata dismisses rumors of reward to Rashid Khan

In recent news, Industrialist Ratan Tata has responded to claims circulating on social media that he offered a financial reward of Rs 10 crore to Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan. This comes after certain social media posts suggested that Mr Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, promised Rs 10 crore to the cricketer.

These claims arose following an alleged penalty imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Rashid Khan for displaying the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Rashid Khan for displaying for displaying the Indian flag during celebrations after Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan in an ODI World Cup 2023 match.

In his post, Ratan Tata clarified that he has ‘no connection to cricket’ and urged people not to believe in WhatsApp forwards. He stated, ‘I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,’ in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, some users had claimed that Ratan Tata was assisting the Afghan player. One user even congratulated him saying, “I congratulate Sri Ratan Tata for extending financial support to cricketer Rashid Khan, who was fined ₹55 lakhs by the ICC for displaying the Indian flag on his chest while celebrating victory over Pakistan.” Other similar comments had surfaced online as well.

In other cricket news, Afghanistan achieved another feat in the Cricket World Cup 2023 after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in Chennai. Afghanistan successfully chased down a target of 283 runs in 49 overs against Pakistan.