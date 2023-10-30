World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka clash today, Check details here

In an exciting match of World Cup 2023, the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game is scheduled for today. Both the teams are all geared up for the match. The match is to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

Both the teams stand on the middle of the points table, and their performances in today’s match can lead to unpredictable outcomes. Currently, four teams hold four points each, making it difficult for anyone to secure a spot in the top four.

Both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have won two out of their five games so far in the ICC World Cup 2023. In terms of rankings, Sri Lanka is in fifth place with a significantly better net run rate (NRR), while Afghanistan is sitting in the seventh place. This upcoming Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match will be a make-or-break moment for both the teams as it will determine who stays in the race for the semi-finals.

These two teams have a history, having faced each other 11 times in ODIs. Sri Lanka has won seven of these encounters, while Afghanistan has emerged victorious in three. One match ended without a result. Their last face off was in September 2023 where Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by just two runs.

As far as World Cup matches are considered, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have crossed paths twice, with Sri Lanka claiming victory on both the occasions. In 2019, Sri Lanka won by 34 runs, and in 2015 they won by four wickets.

Coming to the pitch conditions in Pune, it provides a balanced platform for both batting and bowling, with four teams winning when they batted first and four when they bowled first. The pitch, however, remains slightly more favourable for the batters, although fast bowlers can initially enjoy some seam and swing.

As for the weather in Pune, the temperature is expected to reach to a high of 33 degrees, with moderate humidity at 63 percent. Fortunately, there is no rain in the forecast, although it may get cloudy at times.