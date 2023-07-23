Brathwaite, Athanaze frustrate Indian bowlers as West Indies End Day 3 at 229/5

In a rain-interrupted third day of the second Test, Kraigg Brathwaite and Alick Athanaze displayed resilience, frustrating the Indian bowlers as the hosts finished the day at 229/5, trailing by 209 runs. Brathwaite’s patient 75 off 235 balls guided the West Indies’ cautious approach, but the team couldn’t capitalise on promising starts as India managed to secure crucial wickets.

During the day’s play, the West Indies scored only 143 runs in the 67 overs, relying heavily on Athanaze (37 not out) and Jason Holder (11 not out) to lead them closer to India’s first-innings score.

In the first session, India’s debutant Mukesh Kumar struck early, dismissing West Indies’ debutant Kirk McKenzie for 32 off 57 balls before rain forced an early lunch.

Brathwaite showcased his skill, crossing the fifty-run mark in the second session. He formed a solid partnership with Jermaine Blackwood, displaying discipline against the disciplined Indian bowlers. However, Ravichandran Ashwin ended their partnership, utilising drift and spin to dismiss Brathwaite.

Athanaze and Blackwood continued to resist the Indian attack through the extended second session, scoring only 57 runs in 35.4 overs.

In the third session, Ravindra Jadeja struck swiftly, exploiting the rough to catch the edge of Blackwood’s bat, with Ajinkya Rahane taking a spectacular one-handed catch at first slip.

Though India’s bowlers, including Jadeja and Jaydev Unadkat, troubled the West Indian batters, Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva managed to keep the innings going. Da Silva’s dismissal by Mohammed Siraj was followed by another rain interruption.

After a nearly one-hour break due to rain, play resumed, with Siraj and Ashwin continuing their bowling efforts. India opted for the second new ball in the 103rd over, with Mukesh and Siraj operating with it.

Mukesh posed a threat to Athanaze but couldn’t break the partnership. With fading light, India brought Jadeja for one over before the umpires decided to call it stumps.

With Day 4 ahead, the West Indies will look to build on their current position, while India will aim to capitalise on the early breakthroughs.