AUS vs WI: Mitchell Marsh to lead team in T20I series despite testing positive for Covid-19

In recent news, Australian cricket captain Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for Covid-19. Despite which, he has been he has been allowed to lead the team in the T20I series against West Indies on Friday.

However, Mitchell Marsh will be following strict Covid norms while leading his team on the field, Cricket Australia confirmed.

The first of the three T20I series between Australia vs West Indies is scheduled to kick start tomorrow at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. As per information from reliable sources, Mitchell Marsh will be given a separate dressing room. This will allow him to maintain the required distance from his teammates.

Mitchell Marsh is likely a potential option for the Australia Cricket team captain for this year’s T20 World Cup. Apart from leading the team in T20I series against West Indies, Marsh has also been named as the team’s skipper for an upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Notably, this series against New Zealand will mark the return of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to the T20I format.

On numerous earlier occasions, members of the Australia cricket team have been affected by Covid-19 ahead of important matches. Cameron Green had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of Test Series against West Indies. However, Green had stepped into the field in the second Test while following Covid distancing norms.

Also, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis took to the field during the ODI World Cup 2023 despite testing positive for Covid-19. Moreover, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had also contracted the virus recently. In spite of which, he travelled with his team under strict Covid norms.

Australia squad for T20Is vs West Indies

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa