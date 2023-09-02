Asia Cup 2023: What if India vs Pakistan match called off due to rain? Check here

Cricket fans are feeling disheartened as the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 2, is at risk of being washed out due to predicted rain. The game is set to take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium near Kandy, Sri Lanka.

According to the meteorological department’s forecast, there is a 67 percent chance of rain in the morning and a high of 94 percent of rain in the evening on September 2, when these two cricket matches are scheduled to clash.

In the unfortunate event of the match being abandoned or unable to start due to adverse weather conditions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rules state that points will be evenly divided between the two teams. This means that both India and Pakistan would each receive one point.

However, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, used to determine match outcomes affected by weather, requires that both teams play a minimum of 20 overs for the result to be valid.

If the team batting second cannot complete their allotted overs, the score of the team batting first is adjusted based on the percentage of overs bowled to the team batting second.

The fixtures state that India and Pakistan are set to face off at 3 p.m. IST at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.