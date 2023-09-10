Asia cup 2023: India and Pakistan to clash in Colombo today

Colombo: India is all set to take on Pakistan in the Asia Cup Cricket 2023 Super 4 clash at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo today.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. IST, and organisers have wisely included a reserve day for this critical encounter.

This provision ensures that if adverse weather conditions disrupt the India-Pakistan match, it will resume on the 11th of September from the point where it was suspended.

This marks the third fixture of the Super 4 matches at the Asia Cup, and the stakes are high as two of the cricketing giants, India and Pakistan, face off.

The weather doesn’t look good for the India-Pakistan match in Colombo. There’s a 90% chance of rain in the afternoon, and it might continue into the evening. In the morning, there’s some sun, but by 3 PM, the rain is likely to start, with an 80% chance, increasing to 90% by 5 PM, and it may not stop for the rest of the day. This could delay the match until Monday.

Last night, in the 2nd Super 4 match at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo last night, Sri Lanka won by 21 runs against Bangladesh.

Chasing a target of 258 runs set by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh were all out for 236 in 48.1 over. Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and opt to bowl. In the first Super 4 match on Wednesday, Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

The live streaming of India vs. Pakistan match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. The live streaming will be FREE for mobile application users.