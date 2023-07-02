OPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Mining officer posts, Check details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates to fill up vacancies in the post of Mining Officer. Candidates can apply for the Mining officers posts on the official website opsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the application form is July 31, 2023.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: July 1, 2023

Last date of application: July 31, 2023

OPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies of Mining officers in Group A.

Unreserved- 09 (03-w)

SEBC- 4 (1 -w)

Scheduled Caste- 4 (02-w)

Scheduled Tribe- 6 (02-w)

Total- 23 (08-w)

Eligibility Criteria

OPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

Candidates should possess 2nd class degree in Mining Engineering from any recognised University in India.

Age limit

The applicant should have attained an age above 21 years and below 38 years.

Salary

Scale of Pay of Rs 56,100/- in Level 12, Cell — 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Examination Fee

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the posts will be done on the basis of Written Examination and Viva Voce test.

OPSC Mining Officer posts 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

Click on “APPLY ONLINE” link on the homepage.

Register and fill in the application

Upload the required documents, and submit the form.

Take a printout for future reference.

For more details abpout the recruitment drive, candidates can check the detailed notification here

Direct link to apply