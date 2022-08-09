IFFCO recruitment 2022: Online application for Graduate Engineer Apprentice underway; apply soon

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has invited online Applications from the individuals for the application form for Graduate Engineer Apprentice (GEA) position for its existing establishments, Joint Ventures and future projects anywhere in India or abroad.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before August 15, 2022.

Qualifications required for IFFCO recruitment 2022:

Four Years Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from University/Institute recognized by UGC/AICTE in the disciplines of Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation & Electronics and Civil.

General /OBC candidates having minimum aggregate of 60% and SC/ST candidates having 55% of marks are eligible to apply. Those candidates who have CGPA score in BE/B.Tech degree should convert into percentage while filling the application form.

Candidates who have passed their degree in 2018 and thereafter can only apply. Those candidates whose final semester results are expected by August, 2022 can also apply.

Candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship training or having job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the above qualification are not eligible to apply.

Age limit for IFFCO Graduate Engineer Apprentice recruitment 2022:

UPPER AGE LIMIT: 30 years, as on 31st July, 2022. (Relaxable by 5 years for SCs/STs & by 3 years for OBCs not belonging to creamy layer)

Location:

At any of the IFFCO Plants located PAN India. However, the position is transferable in any of the existing or future establishments of IFFCO or its subsidiaries at any time.

Training period for Graduate Engineer Apprentice:

Selected candidates will undergo Apprenticeship Training for a period of one year. It must be clearly understood that this is purely an offer for Apprenticeship Training for one year under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and does not guarantee employment in IFFCO.

Stipend of Graduate Engineer Apprentice:

Stipend and other benefits will be paid as per rules of the Organisation during the apprenticeship period. Presently, the stipend is Rs. 35,000/- p.m.

Selection procedure of Graduate Engineer Apprentice:

Eligible candidates will be required to appear for pre-liminary Computer Based On-Line Test in open environment by using their own resources, computer/laptop with internet facility.

The candidates short-listed based on the performance in the Preliminary On-line Test, will be called for Final On-Line Test in the controlled environment at designated centres at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna.

The candidates are required to opt any two Test Centres in order of their preference out of the aforementioned centres. Efforts will be made to allot the test centre in order of choice given by the candidates. Request for change in the test centre, once opted, will not be entertained. IFFCO reserves the right to cancel any of these centres and in that eventuality; the candidates will have to appear in the centre as decided by the Management.

The candidates who will be short-listed on the basis of their performance in Final Centre based test will be called for personal interview.

Medical examination:

Short-listed candidates after personal Interview will be medically examined as per IFFCO’s medical standards before final selection.

How to apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply on-line in the prescribed Application Form available through the link “Click to apply on-line” given below till 15/08/2022 only. Any application sent through any other modes will not be entertained.

Please note: