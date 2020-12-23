IFFCO gas leak
Two dead, 14 Critical In Ammonia Gas Leak At Prayagraj’s IFFCO Plant In UP

By IANS

Prayagraj: Two officers of the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited died in Uttar Pradesh when ammonia gas leaked at  Prayagraj’s Phulpur-based IFFCO plant around midnight, at least 12 others had to be hospitalized.

The deceased, include assistant manager, V.P. Singh, and deputy manager, Abhyanandan. The accident occured around Tuesday midnight.

PRO Vishwajit Srivastava said that two officers succumbed in hospital during treatment after the gas leak accident. They were assistant manager (urea) and deputy manager (offsite). Condition of the dozen others at different hospitals is under observation.

IFFCO has two units of Ammonia and Urea manufacturing at Phulpur on Jaunpur-Gorakhpur road.

The work was on as usual in the night shift on Tuesday, when ammonia gas leaked in the urea unit.

While most the workers ran out, 14 of them fell unconscious and were rushed to the hospital, two succumbed.

Dhawal Jaiswal, SP Trans-Ganga, said that senior officials of the company reached the unit and the gas leak was plugged.

Company officials said that an inquiry would be set up into the reasons for the gas leak.

