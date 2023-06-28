IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for over 8000 vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications to fill up over 8000 vacancies in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The online application process for recruitment to the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) as well as Office Assistants (Multipurpose) ends today.

IBPS will close the registration window for the IBPS RRB exam today i.e 28 June 2023. Candidates who haven’t yet registered can visit the official website- ibps.in and register for the exam.

Earlier the last date of registration was extended from 21 June to 28 June.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 8611 vacancies for the above mentioned posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. Out of which, 5,538 vacancies for Office Assistant posts, 2,485 for Officer Scale I, 515 openings for Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III positions.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam (objective type), Main Exam (objective type) and Interview Round. The preliminary exam in online mode is scheduled to be conducted tentatively in August this year, while the Main exam will be held in September 2023.

Application Fee

For general category candidates- Rs 850

For SC/ST/PWBD candidates- Rs 175

IBPS RRB Recruitment Exam 2023: Steps to register

Visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection- ibps.in Click on the CRP-RRB-XII Recruitment links for Officers (Scale I, II, III) or Office Assistants as per your choice Fill in the application form. Uploading necessary documents. Review the application form and submit. Pay the application fee online. Download the confirmation page and keep a hardcopy for future use.

IBPS RRB Registration 2023: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crps23may23/basic_details.php

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) – CRP RRBs XII, commonly known as IBPS RRB Exam, every year.

Registered candidates can obtain a copy of their application forms by signing into their accounts till 13 July 2023. IBPS will also be conducting Pre-Exam Training (PET) for SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/PwD candidates from 17 to 22 July 2023.

For more necessary details: Click here for official notification