Wrestlers fight in WWE-style match in Japan’s High-Speed Bullet Train, Watch viral video

In an electrifying display of athleticism and entertainment, two professional wrestlers engaged in a WWE-style showdown aboard a high-speed Shinkansen (bullet train) in Japan, captivating both the lucky passengers and online audiences worldwide. The video of this unique spectacle has swiftly gone viral, making headlines across the globe.

Organized by Tokyo-based DDT Pro-Wrestling, this extraordinary event unfolded within a train carriage bustling with 75 passengers, as reported by the BBC. What’s more astonishing is that tickets for this thrilling encounter between wrestlers Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi sold out in a mere 30 minutes, underscoring the immense popularity of professional wrestling in Japan.

The wrestling extravaganza played out on the iconic Shinkansen bullet train hurtling from Tokyo to Nagoya. Passengers were treated to a visual feast as Suzuki and Takagi showcased their athletic prowess while hurtling on the tracks. Remarkably, the wrestlers executed complex maneuvers, including the iconic piledriver, much to the delight of the onlookers. Many passengers couldn’t resist capturing the action on their smartphones, further fueling the match’s viral status on various social media platforms.

According to The Telegraph, this heart-racing match lasted an impressive half-hour, further solidifying the reputation of professional wrestling as a beloved sport in Japan. Over the years, renowned wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Kurt Angle have graced the Japanese wrestling scene, contributing to its enduring popularity.

Beyond the realm of professional wrestling, Japan has witnessed a surge of interest in its traditional sport, sumo wrestling, among tourists. This growing fascination has led to the creation of unique experiences for visitors. In a recent example, a lunchtime “performance” was organized at a Tokyo restaurant, where two formidable sumo practitioners showcased their skills before cheering tourists.

After the performance, spectators had the opportunity to take selfies with the hulking sumo athletes and even donned padded sumo costumes and wigs to engage in friendly bouts against retired professionals. Tickets for this thrice-weekly sumo event, which included English commentary and a sumptuous meal, quickly sold out, demonstrating the widespread appeal of Japanese cultural experiences.