WATCH: Video of woman belly dancing in train leaves internet divided

Every now and then, we keep coming across videos of people dancing at unusual places and locations. Such videos often catch the internet’s attention and become a topic of discussion. Now in a similar video that has gone viral, shows a young woman belly dancing inside a moving Mumbai metro. This video went viral on social media in no time and got people talking.

In the video, the young woman can be seen belly dancing to some catchy music while being inside a moving train. While some people praised her skills in dancing, a significant section of the internet called the act ‘inappropriate.’

This incident happened inside a Mumbai metro. However, the exact date and place remains unknown.

Netizens compared the incident to similar situations earlier witnessed in Delhi Metro, where passengers have pulled off unusual stunts inside trains. This Mumbai incident has added to the ongoing discussion about how people should behave in public.

Different people seem to have different opinions on the video of the woman belly dancing in train. While some call the woman’s dancing ‘harmless fun,’ others believe she should face consequences for her action. Some people also claimed being unhappy with the authorities for not maintaining proper behaviour in public places.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @mumbaimatterz. Take a look at the video here:

Entertainment Now Belly Dancing inside Mumbai Local Train. It seems #MumbaiLocal Trains are the most happening place..to showcase talent. Locations seems to be @Central_Railway between Sandhurst Road & Masjid stations.@drmmumbaicr @RailMinIndia @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/LI1vFchnHw — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) September 19, 2023

