Woman speaking to 14 men on matrimony seeks internet’s help in choosing her Mr. Right

Internet sees a lot of people with their amusing stories everyday. In a recent incident, a woman looking for her Mr. right has caught the eyes of netizens.

Speaking of the incident, a woman recently took to her Twitter to confess that she had been talking to 14 different men on a matrimonial website. About herself, she mentioned that she is a B.Com graduate, aged 29, and currently unemployed. She said that the was confused between the guys and further requested the netizens to help her choose.

If that was not enough, she indeed shared the list of the 14 men, along with their occupation and annual package. Take a look at her post here:

The Internet had hilarious responses lined up to this one single post of the woman speaking to 14 men. The post was re-tweeted multiple times by netizens and every response was equally amazing. One tweet said, “A 29 year old that too B. Com will *NEVER* get these many suitors. Obviously she ain’t pretty cos she’d be hitched at least 5 years ago. 786% agmark fake news.” Another tweet said, “Imagine you are 32, earning 14 lpa working for Byju’s in Bangalore, coming across this innocuous post only to find out there is someone probably doing the same job in Byju’s with same experience as you earning 25 lpa in Bhubaneswar.”