Woman speaking to 14 men on matrimony seeks internet’s help in choosing her Mr. Right

The internet had hilarious responses to the list of 14 men shared by the woman. Twitter was flooded with retweets of the post.

Offbeat
By Akankshya Mishra 0
woman speaking to 14 men

Internet sees a lot of people with their amusing stories everyday. In a recent incident, a woman looking for her Mr. right has caught the eyes of netizens.

Speaking of the incident, a woman recently took to her Twitter to confess that she had been talking to 14 different men on a matrimonial website. About herself, she mentioned that she is a B.Com graduate, aged 29, and currently unemployed. She said that the was confused between the guys and further requested the netizens to help her choose.

Must Read

Man climbs 100 ft tower, threatens to jump if not allowed to…

Viral video: Officials Punish Trekkers at Dudhsagar Falls…

Watch: Toddler drags huge snake into home, Shocks internet

If that was not enough, she indeed shared the list of the 14 men, along with their occupation and annual package. Take a look at her post here:

The Internet had hilarious responses lined up to this one single post of the woman speaking to 14 men. The post was re-tweeted multiple times by netizens and every response was equally amazing. One tweet said, “A 29 year old that too B. Com will *NEVER* get these many suitors. Obviously she ain’t pretty cos she’d be hitched at least 5 years ago. 786% agmark fake news.” Another tweet said, “Imagine you are 32, earning 14 lpa working for Byju’s in Bangalore, coming across this innocuous post only to find out there is someone probably doing the same job in Byju’s with same experience as you earning 25 lpa in Bhubaneswar.”

You might also like
Offbeat

Passenger captures Majestic Chandrayaan-3 Lift Off from Chennai-Dhaka Flight

Offbeat

‘Ridiculous crowd behaviour’ towards elephant herd earns criticism from netizens,…

Offbeat

Viral Video: Human-made amazing 3D art twist netizen’s brain

Offbeat

Video of man dancing in High heels makes internet go crazy

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans