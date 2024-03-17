Woman receives vial of blood in Shein package, leaves internet in shock

In a recent incident that has made it to headlines, a woman discovered a vial of blood in her Shein package. This unusual incident was reported by a woman in Tennessee. The woman, Anna Elliott, shared the unsettling discovery via a TikTok video.

She shared that she had ordered some clothes from the popular fast fashion brand Shein. However, instead of the ordered clothes, she received a vial of human blood and a can of beans in the package. Moreover, the vial did not have any name, date, or any doctor’s office.

After which, she reached out to the testing company mentioned on the samples, who were equally shocked at the discovery.

In the viral video that has now shocked the internet, Elliott said, “The lady from the testing company said that they are trying to track it down. She said that it was completely mishandles, and that they don’t even ship blood to residents. The only ship blood back and forth between doctors.”

In order to ensure her safety, Elliot said that she immediately informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Considering it is a potential biohazard, the CDC filed a report against the incident. Not only that, Elliott even lodged a complaint with the local Sheriff who then collected the vial of blood from her.

Further, she posted another video that showed a vial filled with blood-colored liquid, kept on a can of beans. As reported by the New York Post, Elliott received the unusual things along with some of her other packages from Shein.

One netizen commented on her YouTube video writing, “How can they possibly mess up this badly? I’m glad you weren’t hurt or anything and that the police are looking into it. Hopefully, they can figure out who was responsible.”

