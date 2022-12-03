Woman jumps from the balcony after fire erupts in 21-storey building in Mumbai

By KalingaTV Bureau
Fire in a 21-storey building

In a shocking incident, a woman jumped off a residential building in Malad West, Mumbai, after the tower caught fire on Saturday morning. The fire was put out without reporting any casualties.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the building can be seen spewing thick black plumes of smoke as two rooms in the third floor of the tower engulfed with flames.

Amid various clips of the incident that has surfaced online, one particular video shows a woman uncomfortably perched on the edge of the balcony of one of the burning rooms. Further in the footage, a ladder can be seen being placed against the outer wall of the building to help the woman come down. However, instead of using the ladder to save herself, she suddenly jumps off from the considerable height leaving everyone in shock.

According to the sources, five Mumbai Fire Brigade engines were dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m., after the fire was reported in a closed room on the third floor of the 21-storey Marina Enclave in Jankalyan Nagar. Around 11.15 a.m., the situation was brought under control.

Further investigation in this matter is underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be known.

