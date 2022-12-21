Woman enters Guinness book of World Records by giving birth to 9 babies

The latest entry into the Guinness Book of World records has surely held the internet with much amazement. In a recent post on Instagram, the Guinness World Records shared about a woman who gave birth to nine kids in a single birth. The post said that the woman delivered nonuplets in a single birth. The nine included five girls and four boys. Alongside, they also posted a video of the parents with their nine toddlers.

The case of the woman giving birth to nine babies in a single birth dates back to May, 2021. This was the first recorded case of all nine kids surviving for more than a few hours after birth. The Guinness Book of World records shared the post with a caption that read, “Most children delivered at a single birth to survive: 9 – Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma, Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI Cissé.” Take a look at the video here:

They further added that the five baby girls (Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia, Fatouma) and four baby boys (Oumar, Elhadji, Bah, and Mohammed VI) were born prematurely by Caesarean on May 4, 2021. That was 30 weeks into Mrs Cissé’s pregnancy. They even said that at first, doctors in Mali thought that mother Halima Cisse was carrying seven children, however, after the Malian government flew her to a specialist clinic in Morocco, two more were discovered!

The post gained several comments overnight. While some thanked God for the miracle, others expressed their concern saying that this was a risk for the kids as well as the mother.