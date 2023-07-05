Wimbledon’s poster of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic performing ‘Naatu Naatu’ goes viral

Since the movie “RRR” was released the previous year, it has gained a large following worldwide, especially for the song “Naatu Naatu”.

Videos that are posted everyday feature individuals dancing the energising hookstep to the song, which earlier this year received an Oscar. However, at this time of year, when Wimbledon is taking place, a poster featuring tennis greats Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic has gone viral online. It started after Alcaraz warned Djokovic that if the title rivals faced off in the Wimbledon final, he wouldn’t crumble under pressure

The two sports superstars are seen in the presently viral photo, which was posted on Wimbledon’s official Twitter handle, doing the electrifying hookstep on what appears to be the Centre Court while wearing their customary white tennis shirts and shorts

“Naatu Naatu Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the top two seeds are ready for #Wimbledon,” captioned Wimbledon on Twitter sharing the poster.

“This acknowledgement is bigger than any, I repeat ANY award for RRR,” said a user.

“#NaatuNaatu domination! My love for tennis and my favourite song in one frame!” remarked a person.

A third person added, “Indian cinema is all set to take over the world, even the British who once ruled India Never imagined our favorite tennis tournament #Wimbledon mention anything about Indian cinema.”

“Hence proved: India gives them their highest viewership,” said another user.

“Indian soft power has stormed the world through #NattuNattu,” said a fifth user.

“British Grandslam tweeting about RRR . Irony & satisfying,” said another user.