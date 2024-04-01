What is “Click Here” trend? Here’s all you need to know

For a last few says, X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with the “Click Here” trend gaining everyone’s attention. Starting from political parties like Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress to Mumbai Police and different Bollywood actors have joined the trend. However, many people are puzzled about this new trend.

The trend has thousands of users sharing images featuring a stark white backdrop with “Click here” written in bold black colour on it. It is accompanied by a diagonally downward arrow, pointing to “ALT” text or alternative text on the bottom left corner of the picture.

The “ALT” text is a feature by X that helps its users add descriptions to the photos. Reportedly, the feature has been created by X to help visually impaired users understand the image better, with the help of text-to-speech recognition and Braille language.

It is worth mentioning here that the “ALT” text was introduced by the platform back in 2016. “Photos have been at the center of some of the biggest moments on Twitter. As a core part of the Twitter experience, it’s important that images shared on our platform are accessible to everyone, including those who are visually impaired,” Twitter informed in its blog back in 2016.

“Starting today, people using our iOS and Android apps can add descriptions — also known as alternative text (alt text) — to images in Tweets. With this update, we’re empowering everyone to ensure content shared on Twitter is accessible to the widest possible audience,” the blog further read.