Indian man creates ‘Guinness World Record’ by getting run over by 376 motorcycles

It is quite unusual for a man to get run over by motorcycle and that too for a record. Well a person from India has done this for Guinness World Record. Recently, Pandit Dhayagude has made a unique record of getting run over by 376 motorcycles and in this process has made a Guinness World Record. He has done this record in order to break his own record of getting 121 bikes over him.

The video of the incident has been uploaded by the official Instagram handle of Guinness World Records. The video of Pandit Dhayagude getting run over by 376 motorcycles seems amazing and dangerous at the same time. “Most motorcycles to run over a person – 376 by Pandit Dhayagude,” said the caption of the GWR video.

The Instagram video starts with Pandit lying on the ground with a ramp on either side. As the bikers ride over the body of the man, he continues to maintain the same position. It seems that the stunt was taking place in a public ground and locals were present to witness it. The most amazing part of the stunt is that Pandit trained his abdominal strength in order to successfully break his previous record of 121.

The video was posted a day ago on Instagram and had more than 72,000 likes. The views on the post were more than 2.1 million till the story was written. Instagram users had mixed opinion about the video. While some of them were concerned others were stunned by it.

“Why with the ramp, remove it,” said an Instagram user.

“This guy may end up ruining his life in the name of a world record,” added another.

“Bro’s bones are stronger than China product,” shared another Instagram user.

“Was the rib and stomach casted with stone,” said the fourth one.

“INDIA is not for beginners,” wrote another user.

