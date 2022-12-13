Watch: Woman in saree soars temperature with her belly dance on ‘Dilbar’ song

In a recent viral, a saree clad woman grooving to Nora Fatehi’s Dilbar song has set the internet on fire. In the video, the woman can be seen in a black and magenta saree. The video of woman in saree dancing on dilbar song, shows the woman performing some sensuous moves, as she goes in sync with the beats of the music.

The video was shot on a terrace where the winds fueled up the fire in the video. The woman had bangles on, which she smoothly moved through her hair in order to make her dance more sizzling. She made a successful attempt of stepping into Nora Fatehi’s shoes and made the entire video, an amazing one.

The video of woman in saree dancing on dilbar was shared on Instagram by a user named ‘Durga Jha’. since getting shared, the video has garnered over 50 thousand views with almost six thousand likes and numerous comments. Netizens found the video rather amazing and filled the comments section with lots of hearts and fire emoticons.

Take a look at the video here: