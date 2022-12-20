Watch Video: Delhi police dances on ”Balam Thanedar” in uniform, may face action

Inspector Shri Niwas Narayan can be seen dancing to the hit song "Balam Thanedar" which means  "my lover is a cop" in the video.

A video of a police officer dancing in his uniform while attending a family celebration has gone viral on social media. The officer can be seen dancing to a viral Haryanvi song while wearing his uniform in the video.

Inspector Shri Niwas Narayan is said to be the commanding officer of the Narayana police station in south-west Delhi. He can be seen dancing to the hit song “Balam Thanedar” which means “my lover is a cop” in the video. Several people have been filmed dancing with an officer’s family member.

According to reports, the policeman attended a relative’s engagement celebration. He was on leave, implying that he wore the police uniform specifically to dance to the “Balam Thanedaar” song. In the footage, there were also a few additional police officers who appeared to be a part of the officer’s team.

The video quickly went viral after it was shared on social media, and many people criticised the officer for disrespecting the police uniform. Senior officers appear to be unhappy with the station commander and wish to take action against him.

The song ‘Gypsy’ is popular as ‘Balam thanedar’, a Haryanvi track sung by Gagandeep Kaur.

Watch: IAS officer’s dance video on ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ song goes viral again

