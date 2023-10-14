WATCH: Vendor offers Rs 1 lakh to anyone who can finish this 31-egg omelette

A street vendor in Delhi has caught the attention of the public after he proposed a daring omelette challenge. A video of the same, has gone viral. In the viral video, the street vendor in question, Rajeev Bhai, is seen offering a chance to win one lakh rupees to anyone who can finish a rather huge omelette in 30 minutes.

The ingredients of his special omelette include a generous helping of butter, 31 whole eggs, kebabs, and different types of vegetables.

The video of Rajiv Bhai’s 31-egg omelette challenge was shared on X (Formely Twitter) by fitness enthusiast Chirah Barjatyaa.

In the video, Rajiv Bhai begins the omelette preparation by sizzling slabs of butter in a hot pan. He then adds diced onions, green chillies, and tomatoes to the mix. Next, he pours in a whopping 31 beaten eggs from a large container.

To add up to the dish, he throws in bread chunks and skilfully flips the omelette before transferring it onto a plate. The final garnish involves a rather lavish topping of kebabs, onions, additional vegetables, shredded cheese, and a dash of paneer. This delight comes with a price tag of Rs 1320.

Take a look at the 31-egg omelette viral video here:

450g butter, 31 whole eggs, 50g cheese, 100g seekh kebab and 200g paneer. Approximately 3,575 mg of cholesterol in total. Nahi chahiye bhai tere 1 lakh. 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/wfhayx7UGn — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) October 10, 2023

Since getting shared, the video has garnered significant attention online. While the video has sparked intrigue and amusement, some netizens have also expessed concerns about the health implications of eating such a rich and buttery dish. In particular, fitness enthusiasts have highlighted that this omelette could be labelled as a ‘heart attack’ omelette due to the excessive amount of butter present.

Some netizens even made fun of the absurd 31-egg omelette challenge. Some comments on the post included, “Ye sab khane ke bad hospital ka bill 1 lakh se jyada aayega,” “Indian Street food has been destroyed,” among several others.