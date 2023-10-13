WATCH: Man attempts to dance with King Cobra; video sparks debate

A recent video that went viral on Instagram features a man attempting a unique interaction with a fearsome king cobra. The viral video was shared by an Instagram user named @akshay_the _snake_lover_.

In the viral video, a young man can be seen boldly gabbing the cobra’s tail and tries to create what could be called a’snake dance.’ He could be seen jumping and grabbing the cobra’s attention throughout the video.

The cobra, not thrilled by this idea, tries to strike at the man, but astonishingly, the man escapes unharmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKSHAY BORSE ❤️ (@akshay_the_snake_lover_)

This video ignited discussion and strong opinions, with some finding it fascinating and others deeply concerned about the risks involved. Whether it’s a dance or a dangerous stunt, it’s clear that snakes continue to capture our attention and spark debate.

One user humorously wrote, “The cobra be like: Not in the mood to dance today.” Another added, “One attack and you will be finish.”

A third user showed concern and wrote, “This behavior needs to be stopped.”

“I feel bad for the cobra,” wrote a fifth user.