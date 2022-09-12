Watch: South Koreans dance to Nagada Sang Dhol, Tattad Tattad during Chuseok festival A video of South Korean men and women dancing to popular Hindi songs during Chuseok festival has gone viral online.

It is always a delight to see people from foreign land grooving on Indian music and appreciating our culture. With Hallyu wave becoming a global event, Korea has become quite popular in the last few years. However, it is not only that the world is dancing to Kpop but South Koreans too are influenced by the music and culture from around the world. Especially, the influence of Bollywood is quite strong in SK considering a huge Indian population settled in the distant land.

In light of it, a video of South Korean men and women dancing to popular Hindi songs during Chuseok festival has gone viral online. Both the songs heard in the clip is from the 2013 hit ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.’

For those unversed, Chuseok is a South Korean festival which literally means “autumn eve.” During this occasion, people of the country celebrate the first full moon of this season with music, dance, and special food. It is also known as Korean Thanksgiving.

Shared on Instagram by user named ‘lucknowi_nawab_in_korea,’ the short clip shows a group of women grooving to ‘Nagada Sang Dhol’ in the beginning. They even wore traditional Indian attires. Further in the video, some men can also be seen joining the stage while dancing on ‘Tattad Tattad’ song.

The caption in the video read, “It is always great to see foreigners embracing your culture” As per the description in the post, the event was hosted by IFSC and it organized to pre celebrate Chuseok festival. She futher mentioned that it is also called Hangavi which means mid autumn festival or harvest moon festival. “It is a major mid-autumn harvest festival and a three-day holiday in South Korea celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month of the lunar calendar on the full moon” the caption further read.

Take a look:

The video has garnered more than 1.8 million views so far and tons of reactions from the netizens. People were impressed by the performance and showered their love in the comments section.

One user wrote, “This is so amazing” and another comment read, “Indian songs and choreography have their own swag.”