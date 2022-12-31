Watch: Rare sight of snow leopard resting in a valley of Himachal Pradesh

Snow leopards which are also known as the ‘ghost of mountains’ plays a very significant role in the environment. For the past few years, snow leopards have become a major attraction for the tourists in the Spiti valley who visit the valley to have a glance of the endangered animal.

As per reports, trips are planned by locals for the visitors to enjoy the nature in winters so that the tourists will frequently travel for days in order to catch a glimpse of a snow leopard in the area.

On Monday, a breath taking snow leopard was witnessed on the Lahaul-Spiti area of Himachal Pradesh, which can only be referred to as a rare sight. In the video, the snow leopard is seen repositioning himself as he tries to get some slumber on the rocks of Kaza’s Chicham village.

The clip was shared by an assistant public relations officer of the Himachal Pradesh government, named Ajay Banyal on Twitter with the caption,” Snow leopard spotted in Chicham village of Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti district on 26th December.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Snow leopard spotted in Chicham village of Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti district on 26th December (Video source: APRO Kaza) pic.twitter.com/OxLetKe2a0 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

So far, the video has garnered 51.1k views and tons of comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flocked the comment sections with their reactions.

One user wrote,” It isn’t right to disclose the location.” Another commented, ”That’s their habitat. Leave them alone.” A third comment read,” Ab kuch DSLR leke pahuch jayenge…Let them live peacefully.”