WATCH: Orangutan picksup and wears sunglasses, video goes viral

By KalingaTV Bureau
orangutan wearing sunglasses
image credit: twitter/Rup Walker

Indonesia: Indonesia is famous for its wildlife conservation, one of which is the world’s largest wild population of Sumatran orangutans. The Indonesian zoo takes very good care of these creatures and these fun loving intelligent primates attracts many netizens.

In a hilarious video shared on TikTok by user Lola Testu’s (@minorcrimes) with the caption, “So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story” shows how an orangutan picks up the shades dropped by a female visitor inside an orangutan enclosure. The animal loped over to the place where the shades were lying with her baby in one arm, picked up the shades and wore it.

Later in the video the animal could be seen eventually getting tired of the shades and throwing it away.

Related News

Organgutan bath: When orangutans take bath like humans

Wild orangutans are among the most intelligent of the great apes. Such adorable act pulled by this primate has won many hearts on various social media platforms.

 

Watch here:

You might also like
Offbeat

World’s rarest flower Neelakurinji form a blue carpet on Idukki hills in Kerala…

State

[Watch) Bhubaneswar: BMC team rescues stray dog, Call on this phone number for animal…

Offbeat

Woman’s foot slips while boarding train, watch what happens next

Offbeat

#ArrestLucknowGirl trends as viral video shows ‘badtameez’ woman slapping cab driver

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.