Watch: Mother elephant faints after calf falls into manhole, video viral

Heavy rains and muddy roads are not just dangerous for humans but also for wild animals. In light of it, the veterinarians and the staff of a national park in Thailand carried out a dramatic rescue after a baby elephant and its mother fell into a roadside manhole. Not only that, but they also had to perform CPR to rescue the calf’s mother, who fainted due to stress.

A video from the scene is doing rounds on the Internet and has gone crazy viral.

As per CBS News, the incident began when the team at Khao Yai National Park in the Nakhon Nayok province in central Thailand successfully rescued an elephant duo that had fallen into a manhole on Wednesday.

According to park officials, a one-year-old elephant calf fell into a drain hole while the mother was guarding it without leaving its side. Rescuers used a crane to lift the mother up, but she fainted due to stress. The video showed staff members performing CPR to save the huge mammal.

After rescuing the mother, the team, with the help of a construction digger, created an escape route for the baby elephant.

When the rescue efforts paid off, the calf climbed out of the hole and suckled on the mother until she regained consciousness. The happy ending to this story was recorded when both the mother and the baby elephant returned to the wild in peace.

The video of the rescue operation was shared on different social media platforms and has gained the attention of many. Netizens hailed the quick action taken by the rescue team and praised them in the comments section.

ELEPHANT RESCUE: A veterinarian and national park staff saved an elephant mother in Thailand after they performed CPR on her Wednesday The elephant fainted from stress after her calf fell and got stuck in a hole. They were both rescued and safely walked back into the wild. pic.twitter.com/O1WZhzBDZW — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2022

A user commented, “awww, that is real human spirit rather than shooting them for fun imo xxxxxxxxx bless those people, lovely end to tale,” Another user wrote “Mother/child bond on point.”

🥰 awww, that is real human spirit rather than shooting them for fun imo xxxxxxxxx bless those people, lovely end to tale ❤️ — Lady Zebbidy + Doge🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴‍☠️ (@tearsintherain1) July 14, 2022

Mother/child bond on point ❤️ — beer can (@allen_koch) July 14, 2022

People doing good in the world. I almost forgot what that was like! 🤗 — Les (@lesa1953) July 14, 2022

