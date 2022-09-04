Watch: Monkey Surprises Classroom Full Of Students, Learns How To Open Bottle

Animals often surprise us with their unexpected and adorable behaviours. Several of such acts gets caught in camera and later become viral online. In light of it, such an incredibly eye catching video of a monkey entering a classroom full of students has left Internet in splits.

The clip was shared in two parts on Instagram by Shweta Manoj Mishra, who is a Blogger according to her bio. In the first part, a monkey can be seen walking on a desk surrounded by teenagers. The scene seems to be of a coaching class, and everyone was dressed in casual clothes and had backpacks with them.

The animal walked a few inches before reaching to a yellow coloured bottle present in the desk. As soon as the monkey grabbed the vessel, the student to whom the bottle belongs to snatched it back from it. A students standing near can be heard saying “Bhai dede bhai” while others couldn’t stop laughing.

The crowd moved back from the monkey as they feared being bitten by it, but they couldn’t stop but get entertained by its arrival.

After realizing that the monkey might be thirsty and is looking for water, hence the reason it went for a bottle, another student gave it a bottle of soft drink. Seeing the monkey struggling to open the flask the teen also offered to open it but the monkey hissed in anger thinking he is trying to snatch it back as well.

Meanwhile, in the second part of the video, the monkey could be seen biting onto the bottle in order to open it. The children tried to warn the animal about that eating plastic is hazardous and it stopped because of the noise. However later in the clip, the langur was finally able to figure out how to open the bottle and drink the liquid inside. Although, it wasn’t how humans do, it pour down the drink and chugged a few sips fallen on the desk.

“Finally monkey proved his intelligence,” read the caption in the post.

The videos have garnered more than 6 million views so far and the amused Internet showered the comment section with tons of reactions. “I lost it at “bro open it”” wrote an user and another commented, “Sting energy want to become ultra instinct goku.”

In the second part a user commented, “Mission accomplished” and another joked, “GAJAB ADMI HO TUM TOH YARA BANDAR KO BHI BOTTLE KHOLNA SIKHA DIYA (You guys are incredible, you also taught a monkey how to open a bottle).”