Watch: Man tries to eat ramen in freezing temperature, internet amazed

Every inhabitant of Delhi-NCR is in a terrible situation, and we all can relate how difficult it is to leave a warm home and a blanket to commute to work. But wait till you see this video of this man’s state, all he wanted was to eat some ramen outside in the fresh air.

The video opens with a man who identified as Jake was seen standing on a snow-covered location with a bowl on his hands. However, Jake’s eyebrows, eyelashes, moustache, and even beard seem to be covered with tiny icicles. But more crucially, his fork and his bowl of ramen are both appeared to be frozen.

The clip was shared as a post by Jake Fischer on Instagram. He shared the post with a caption that read, “Ramen has cooled.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Fischer (@voicesofjake)

The exceptional video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the post has garnered tons of likes and comments. Extremely impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” That nose finna be freezinn.” Another commented,” This is the best movie ever.” A third comment read,” Dying to know how that affects the consistency of the ramen once it cools.” A fourth wrote,” I want to see how you warmed back up.. I feel like the ice would be dripping everywhere once it starts melting!”