Bengaluru Man buys rare breed of dog worth Rs 20 crore

A man in Bengaluru recently bought a dog from Hyderabad at a whopping cost of Rs 20 crore. Satish, a popular celebrity dog breeder known for rearing high-quality and expensive canine breeds, recently brought a Caucasian Shepherd about six months ago.

According to a report in Bangalore Mirror, the Hyderabadi breeder contacted Satish, the Indian Dog Breeders Association president and owner of Cadaboms Kennel, and informed him about the dog.

Following the call, the Bengaluru-based breeder showed interest in buying the dog and later bought it for a staggering price of Rs 20 crore. Satish named the Caucasian Shepherd “Cadabom Hayder.” The dog is about 1.5 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Sathish (@satishcadaboms)

It is to be noted that the Caucasian Shepherd breed is mostly found in places like Armenia, Circassia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Dagestan, and Georgia.

These livestock guardian dogs are native to the Caucasus region and are known to be one of the best shepherd dogs. They mainly serve as guard dogs and possess a unique ability to attack wolves. In fact, one Caucasian Shepherd can also be seen guarding prisons in Russia.

Reportedly, Satish pets several dogs including, Korean Dosa Mastiffs, Tibetan Mastiff, and Alaskan Malamute which he purchased at a cost of Rs 1 crore, Rs 10 crore, and Rs 8 crore respectively.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia ranked third in world’s wealthiest pet worth Rs 800 crore