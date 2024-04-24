Congress names 3 Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday named another three candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Telangana. The Central Election Committee of the party selected these three names for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha in Telangana.

As per a release by the party, Velichala Rajendra Rao was fielded from the Karimnagar constituency, Mohd Waliullah Sameer from Hyderabad constituency and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy from the Khammam LS seat.

Along with this, the Congress President also approved the candidature of Teen Mar Mallana as Congress candidate for the forthcoming bye-election to the Legislative Council of Telangana from Warangal Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency.