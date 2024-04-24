Congress names 3 Lok Sabha candidates for Telangana

Nation
By Himanshu 0
Congress names 3 Lok Sabha candidates
Image Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday named another three candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Telangana. The Central Election Committee of the party selected these three names for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha in Telangana.

As per a release by the party, Velichala Rajendra Rao was fielded from the Karimnagar constituency, Mohd Waliullah Sameer from Hyderabad constituency and Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy from the Khammam LS seat.

Along with this, the Congress President also approved the candidature of Teen Mar Mallana as Congress candidate for the forthcoming bye-election to the Legislative Council of Telangana from Warangal Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency.

Also read: Congress ready to set ‘dangerous precedent’ by implementing Inheritance Tax: PM Modi

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6285 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.