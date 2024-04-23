Anacondas on flight! 10 in a bag found in Bengaluru bound flight

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Customs Department has arrested a man from the Kempegowda International Airport for attempting to smuggle 10 yellow anacondas. The snakes were concealed in his check-in baggage.

According to reports given by the official on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the arrested man had come from Bangkok.

“Bengaluru Air #Customs intercepted attempt to smuggle 10 yellow Anacondas concealed in checked-in bag of a pax arriving from Bangkok. Pax arrested and investigation is underway,” the department tweeted.

The Anacondas found on flight were rescued by the customs department were yellow anacondas. This snake is a riverine species found close to water bodies. These reptiles are usually found in Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, north-eastern Argentina, and northern Uruguay.

It is worth mentioning here that wildlife trade and smuggling is illegal in India. Yesteryear, the Bengaluru customs official rescued over 230 wild animals including a baby Kangaroo, which was allegedly smuggled by a passenger from Bangkok.

Earlier, a man identified as Mirza Md Arif was arrested for illegal possession of snakes in Bhadrak district of Odisha. Reportedly, he had illegally possessed two monocle cobras.