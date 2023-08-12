WATCH: Little girl dances to ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli,’ wins Internet with her expressions

Higher the number of trending songs, higher the number of dance reels we are likely to come across. Videos, especially that of little kids, always find a way to make it to the headlines. With their moves and expressions, such videos always find a way to capture our hearts.

Now in a recent video that has gone viral, a little girl was seen dancing to the trending ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli.’ The video opens to show the girl dancing quite energetically, following the hook steps of the song. The catch of the video is the expressions given by the little girl.

The video of the little girl dancing to ‘Badal Barsa Bijuli’ is sure to melt your heart and make you go ‘Awww.’ The short clip was shared on Instagram by an account named ‘samairamagar_official.’ Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samaira Thapa Magar (@samairamagar_official)



The video was shared on Instagram back in the month of June. Upon getting shared, it has garnered over 930k likes and thousands of comments. The comments section was filled with mixed responses from netizens. Instagram users hurled the post with comments of appreciation.

People could not stop adoring her cuteness and confidence. Other comments were like “WoW super se upar,” “So cute,” among several other such comments.