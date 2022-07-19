Watch: iPhone Saves Ukrainian Soldier’s Life, video viral

Ever thanked your phone for saving your life? It seems like this Ukrainian soldier might need to do so after his iPhone saved his life.

The footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media and will definitely leave you stunned. In the clip, the Ukrainian soldier explains how he dodged a bullet as it struck his iPhone 11 Pro that was in his pant pocket.

However, it is surprising how the life-threatening damage the bullet could cause was completely resisted by the iPhone 11 Pro. The video was uploaded on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on July 17.

The clip reveals an alleged Ukrainian soldier taking out his iPhone from his backpack. The video focuses on the defaced iPhone, which has a bullet caught inside. The phone acted as a bulletproof vest that would have otherwise killed the soldier.

Watch the video here:

An IPhone saved our Warrior’s life. pic.twitter.com/2dhn6GFnIX — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 17, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 2 lakh views and tons of comments.

A user wrote, “Another way to use iphone i can’t make a phone call, but I’m glad my was saved” and another person commented, “I think Apple should give him one. It’s great ad for them.”

Another way to use the iPhone📱

I can’t make a phone call, but I’m glad my life was saved. — 更紗 NoWar 🇺🇦💖🇯🇵 (@sarasasa86) July 17, 2022

I think Apple should give him one. It’s great ad for them — mikheil (@MikheilTog) July 17, 2022

See how others reacted:

👍We have a pocket bible in our Regimental museum that stopped a bullet in World War 1 the soldier had it in his breast pocket and the bullet is still embedded in the bible — Julian Howe (@rossin2) July 17, 2022

After reading How Civil Wars Start by Barbara Walter, I can’t help thinking if there were a way to shoot Facebook and YouTube off phones in the US and UK in 2016, we wouldn’t be dealing with this issue today. — OAHuffsLePuff🇺🇦🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@0aHuffs) July 17, 2022

Model ILife. Comes with Super Kevlar coating. — Mojavi12 (@Mojavi12) July 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the video comes at a time when the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is still ongoing.