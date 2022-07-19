Watch: iPhone Saves Ukrainian Soldier’s Life, video viral

iPhone stops a bullet

Ever thanked your phone for saving your life? It seems like this Ukrainian soldier might need to do so after his iPhone saved his life.

The footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media and will definitely leave you stunned. In the clip, the Ukrainian soldier explains how he dodged a bullet as it struck his iPhone 11 Pro that was in his pant pocket.

However, it is surprising how the life-threatening damage the bullet could cause was completely resisted by the iPhone 11 Pro. The video was uploaded on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on July 17.

The clip reveals an alleged Ukrainian soldier taking out his iPhone from his backpack. The video focuses on the defaced iPhone, which has a bullet caught inside. The phone acted as a bulletproof vest that would have otherwise killed the soldier.

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 2 lakh views and tons of comments.

A user wrote, “Another way to use iphone i can’t make a phone call, but I’m glad my was saved” and another person commented, “I think Apple should give him one. It’s great ad for them.”

See how others reacted:

Meanwhile, the video comes at a time when the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is still ongoing.

