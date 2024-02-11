WATCH: Horrifying ‘Mosquito Tornado’ swirls in Pune, leaves everyone shocked

A recent viral video has seemingly left the internet in shock. The video comes from Pune, showing a massive ‘Mosquito Tornado.’ Notably, people residing in Keshav Nagar and Kharadi areas in Pune were terrified after witnessing the unusual happening.

A clip that surfaced on Instagram, shows multiple dense columns of mosquitoes swirling in the skies of Pune over the Mutha River. Multiple footages of the incident went viral on Instagram. The incident created an unusual sight.

It is being speculated that the ‘Mosquito Tornado’ was witnessed because of the ideal breeding grounds for the insect on the river banks.

Earlier, similar instances have been reported from parts of Central America and Russia.

However, this incident in Pune raised concerns among the local people regarding the health of the public. As we know, breeding of mosquito is a potential spot for numerous health hazards and other diseases like malaria, dengue, and even chikungunya.

Over the years, several areas of Pune have been dealing with mosquito menace. Other localities like Mundhwa, Kodre Nagar, Hanumanagar, Gandhinagar, among others, have also reported of issues related to troubles with mosquitoes.

From what earlier reports suggest, such tornadoes can be described as a ritual of mosquitoes for their gathering or mating.

One of the videos of the incident was shared on Instagram by the account ‘@beingpuneofficial.’ Take a look at the video of the ‘mosquito tornado’ here:

Pretty needless to say, the video went viral within no time. Since getting shared about two days back, the video has already fetched over four million views. Moreover, it has also garnered about 50k likes and lots of comments.

Comments on the video include, “The urge to swing the mosquito Electric Racket,” “Please launch mosquito view projects now instead of river front views,” and “Pune Northern lights” among others.