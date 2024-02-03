This bangle seller’s fluency in English will impress you, Watch viral video

One can often see the small business vendors or sellers speaking in their local language all over the country. However, have you ever imagined a bangle seller speaking English fluently? No, for sure. Meanwhile, a video of a bangle seller from the picturesque Vagator Beach in Goa speaking English fluently has impressed the internet.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @der_alpha_mannchen. In the viral clip, the woman is seen selling bangles and beaded necklaces, meanwhile, she is describing the changing landscape of the beach perfectly in English. The video has garnered over 15.5 million, while, nearly 9 lakh Instagram users have liked the video.

The video has also received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Her English is better than me.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Omg very good English 😍😍.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “What a conversation 😍.” Another person wrote, “She prove it English just a language not knowledge.” A fifth person added, “Damn…her language, grammar, accent everything is better than any average corporate employee.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Her grammar choice of words pronunciation is far more better than the people I work with.”