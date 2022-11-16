Watch: Girl sings ‘Mere Dholna’ song in basement at 3 AM, Internet is divided

If you are a Bollywood lover, you might be familiar with the song ‘Mere Dholna’ from the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and what exactly it is famous for. A video that has now surfaced online showcases a girl singing the popular song in a basement at 3 AM in the morning. You can imagine how spooky that would be!

Shared on Instagram by singer Shreya Basu, the clip shows the artiste singing ‘Mere Dholna’song in an empty basement at 3 AM.

According to Shreya’s Instagram bio, she was one of the finalists on the reality show, The Voice India Kids, in 2016. Her singing in the now-viral clip has captured the attention of many. While many found it soothing, some defined it as ‘eerie.’

Watch Video Here:

So far, the video has garnered more than 11 million views and is rapidly going viral on social media. A plethora of reactions has gathered in the comment section. While some praised Shreya’s singing, many came forward with funny remarks.

One person wrote, “The people upstairs must be reciting hanuman chalisa” and another comment read, “some dude who woke up to have a glass of water would have had a great night.”

A third user wrote, “She’s surely gonna give someone a heart attack any day soon. if she continues to sing like this at 3am, and the fourth person praised, “Jokes apart ….. Per ye original se bhut jyada hi better hai …. Kyuki usme voice filters use hote or ye clear hai …. I love that … Big fan bahan.”