Pet Dogs are called humans best friends and they really trust you for their each and every activities. Here is a video which is going viral in social media will win your hearts.

An absolutely adorable video of a girl practicing yoga with her pet dog has gone viral on social media with millions of views. The video was posted on an Instagram account called Mary & Secret Mary who is seen performing yoga with her pet dog Secret, the Australian Shepherd.

In the video, you can see Mary Peters and Secret spread the yoga mat on the floor and Secret along with her owner is pulling off the asana with a soothing music playing in the background. She can be seen performing a child’s pose, cobra pose, downward dog and three-legged dog poses.

“Some more simple morning Doga. Secret has been working on the last pose for a while now, but I think she’s finally gotten the hang of it! At first she had a hard time holding her paws without rolling onto one side or the other, but she’s learned how to keep her balance,” the caption of the post reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary & Secret (@my_aussie_gal)

Needless to mention that this particular clip has gone crazy viral on social media and garnered over four million views, 263k likes and about 8200 people have commented.