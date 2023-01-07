Watch: Canadian Sikh woman designs unique helmets for her kids

Wearing a helmet is essential for everyone while riding a bike. Children under the age of 18 are required to wear helmets when riding bicycles. This avoidance will reduce the possibility of sustaining a brain injury.

However, Tina Singh, a Canadian Sikh woman, was unable to find any helmets on the market that could fit the turbans of her sons. She then constructed a turban-appropriate helmet. These are the first multi sport helmets with a safety certification made especially for children.

Tina, who works as an occupational therapist, developed a website for her product”Sikh Helmets”. She shared the clip of the helmets on her new Instagram handle. She shared the post with a caption that read,” I’m a mom who took a leap of faith to do something valuable for my kids… And you’ve responded with a lot of love.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Curious to see your sales for this year….!” Another commented,” This is amazing, congrats on this innovative idea.” A third comment read, ” A great innovation. It was much needed for our boys with Joora’s.” A fourth wrote,” This is amazing!. I can’t wait to share this with my students when they become available.”