Watch: Bride chops off hair on her special day, reason will melt your heart

Wedding day is the most special day for every bride and groom. It’s a day where we all enjoy and celebrate with our loved ones. Every duo especially the bride wants their special day to be memorable for life. In light of it, a bride did a similar gesture which will make her remember throughout her life.

The video opens with the bride strolling through her wedding reception and announcing that she will be shaving off her hair in order to donate it to cancer patients. This sweet gesture of the bride brought tears to the eyes of the audiences, which included her friends and family members.

The clip of the bride chopping off hair was shared as post on Instagram by a user named @theunfilteredcollective. He shared the post with a caption that read,” I will never forget this….After loosing my mom to Cancer I saw first-hand how challenging the hair loss can be for a [email protected] bri_pierson you’re so amazing for doing this.

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Such a kind thing to do! My niece has donated her hair to locks of love many times!” Another commented,” That determined look she has, what a lovely act to remember loved ones on a special day.” A third comment read,” I am a cancer survivor and before getting cancer I to always donated my hair now going through cancer you have no idea how much it’s needed. You are beautiful inside and out. Thank You.”