Watch: Biologists dad’s unique way of explaining kids how a sperm fertilizes an egg

Kids are well known for their never ending curiosity about everything. Very often, they wonder and are intrigued to know how and where do babies come from. While majority of the kids may actually shoot this question at their parents, not many of the guardians would be comfortable in answering.

In a recent incident a father of today’s time, has become the source of motivation and inspiration for all other dads. A video of the incident has grabbed eyeballs. The video shows a biologist dad explaining his kids, about how a sperm fertilizes an egg. The video has left the internet amazed.

The video starts with one of the kids asking whether two sperms can reach the egg or not. To this, the father responds by saying that after one sperm reaches the egg, it renders the egg hard on the outside so that no other sperm can go in. The father then cross questions the kids, asking them how sperm enters a woman, to which the child immediately replied, “By using sex.” The father then turns the camera towards the TV and shows the kids viewing an animated clip of a sperm fertilizing an egg.

The clip was posted by Biologist Leslie Samuel on his Instagram handle with the caption, “When your father’s a biologist”.

Watch the video here:

The unique video of the biologist dad explaining his kids has garnered more than 125k likes and tons of comments. Impressed by the video, netizens flocked to the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,”Why is nobody commenting on how brilliant the questions are? The tone of this conversation is beautiful!” Another commented, “This is awesome. So many parents are uncomfortable having conversations like this with their children.” A third comment read,” This is such a great example of early and clearly continuous sex education. It’s just not enough to have “the talk” once at 16 or so.”