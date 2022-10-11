Viral Video shows well dressed elephants dancing on road, leaves netizens unhappy

Who doesn’t like a little jumbo dance. These humongous beings might look scary in wild, but when they become friendly to human beings, they are the most jolly and naughty creatures to ever walk on the planet. There are several video to prove their cheerful side, and it is sure to leave you giggling. However, in a video that has now gone viral, shows an young elephant, dressed in red and golden costume, dancing on the road. While this should be a good thing to witness, it has in fact left netizens unhappy.

Although it is not clear where the video is from, it shows the elephant lifting its leg and dancing while a man, who appears to be its trainer or mahout, walks along with it. The man can also be seen holding a stick with a poky head.

The clip begins with a young jumbo shaking its legs and wiggling its tail. As the video moves further, a bigger elephant can also be seen dancing on the road. But, what has captured people’s attention is the fact that the animals did not seem like they were enjoying their own performance. This has lead to anger among the netizens and raised the concern of animal cruelty.

Watch Video Here:

While some called it cute and heartwarming, others pointed out how trainers can sometimes be cruel to these animals and that such videos should not be endorsed. Users took to the microblogging site to state that animals are not made for dancing to please or feed humans, they should be freed to live their natural self.

Some also said that it is cruel to torture animals to force them into performing. It is just sad, they said.