Viral video shows trio attempting to skip today, but here’s the catch

Every now and then, we keep coming across viral videos that leave us stunned. Be it of people dancing, performing, or pulling off stunts, every video has a thrill of its own. Interestingly, some of these videos spark online debates, with netizens from all around the globe commenting their views on the content.

A recent video that has gone viral on social media shows a trio attempting skipping rope together. The trio includes a man, a woman, and a child. What makes this video highly thrilling is the formation in which they do the exercise. The video opens up to show the woman standing on the stomach of the man, with the child sitting on her shoulders.

As the video progresses, the trio jump in sync with the skipping rope, showing great strength and determination.

The viral video of the trio skipping together was originally shared on X (Formerly Twitter) by an user “@ikpsgill1.” Take a look at the video here:



The video took the internet by storm as soon as it was shared. Since getting posted on January 13, 2024, the video has gained almost 900k views. It has also garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments.

One user commented asking if she should try the stunt as well. To this the author replied, “I will advise, skip.”