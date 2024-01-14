Gorilla comes extremely close to tourists, Watch chilling viral video

Very often tourist visit forest to explore the different faunas and floras in the area. However, imagine you are at a jungle and a scary animal, let’s say a giant primate like gorilla comes extremely close to you, what your situation will be? Got scared of just thinking about it right! Meanwhile, in real life such an incident of a gorilla coming extremely close to a group of tourists who have gone for a tour in a jungle has come to the fore. Presently, the video of the incident is going viral over the internet.

Travel expert and content creator Cameron Scott took to his official Instagram handle, @camscott_wild and shared the chilling video. The video has been shared with a caption that read, “Life changing Silverback encounter. A moment my guests will never forget! A large Silverback Mountain Gorilla emerges mere feet away from my clients and proceeds to flaunt his majestic beauty off in a powerful yet graceful manner.”

“These moments out in the wild are what it is all about and we cannot be more grateful towards all the park rangers, trackers and conservationists behind the scenes that make all of this possible,” the caption further read.

In the viral video, a group of people are seen sitting on the ground with green plants all around. Within moments, a gorilla comes out from the bushes. It walks past them without hampering anyone. The video has garnered over 10 million views and over 3.8 lakh likes.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Bro chose to ignore humans.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Good lord I would have a heart attack – he’s a beauty.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “I would have fainted. A beautiful and gorgeous animal but, I am not willing to try this for my heart’s sake.” Another person wrote, “He doesn’t even care that you guys are there. Just walk right by you saying ‘Out of my way humans’. So so very cool.”