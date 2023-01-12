Viral video: Man surprises girlfriend mid air with marriage proposal, watch her reaction

Love was literally in the air when a man got down on his knees on a plane mid-air to propose to his girlfriend. Passengers around them held their breath until the woman got out of her seat to answer the man’s proposal.

In a romantic gesture, a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his fiancée onboard an Air India flight to Mumbai. The woman got out of her seat and hugged him while accepting his proposal. An Air India crew member assisted the man in his endeavour while ensuring other passengers were not disturbed by it. Meanwhile, fellow travelers cheered for the couple as they joined in their happy moment.

“Love is in the air for this lovely couple flying on board our flight on 2nd Jan. SHE was flying from London to BOM via HYD. He took a BOM-HYD-BOM flight. Don’t miss the surprise and joy as he proposes on bended knee,” an Air India official said.

In the clip shared by Air India, the man can be seen walking down the aisle of the aircraft with a huge pink banner that read, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?” As she got out of her seat with a huge smile on her face, the man knelt down and proposed to her for marriage.

According to Air India officials, the incident took place on January 2 when the woman was traveling from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad. Reportedly, the man knew one of the crew members and planned a surprise for his fiancé. Hence, he booked a Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai flight and appeared in front of her out of the blue.

“Being an Air India employee volunteering to assist pax traveling on our Airline is our responsibility…My niece approached me that his friend wants to propose to his to be fiancée inside the aircraft who was traveling on Air India LHR/HYD/BOM and so the boy also booked the AI flight BOM/HYD/BOM on 2.1.2023 without her knowledge,” said the Air India official onboard who assisted the couple.

The official further said, ‘Nothing was required from Air India but only to allow him to propose. I just liaised with the crew and our CC Jayesh Shirpurkar and Grita Tawde made it happen without disturbing passengers, in a smooth manner…Check the expression of surprise, happiness, satisfaction, and love on the girl’s face.”

