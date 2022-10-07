Viral Video: Commuters try to take selfie with tiger in Madhya Pradesh’s forest reserve, watch what happens next

Some commuters in Madhya Pradesh’s Tiger Reserve tried to take pictures of the a tiger who was crossing the road in close proximity.

By Rachna 0
selfie with tiger
Image credit- Twitter/ SusantaNanda

It is normal for a person to be scared of a Tiger, especially if encountered with one. Although, it is foolish to think that you can outrun them, you might still attempt to run away in order to save your life. However, the commuters in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve think otherwise. In a video that has gone viral online, a group of travelers tried to take pictures of the a tiger who was crossing the road.

In the 47-seconds clip, a bunch of young boys, walking through the forest road, could be seen trying to click photos and videos of a tiger trying to cross the road. One of them also tried to take a selfie with the tiger without thinking about the consequences. The tiger was in close proximity and this encounter could have been fatal. However, regardless of the danger, the commuters kept walking close to the animal instead of running away.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda, the caption in the post read, “Remember that if you see a large carnivore, it wanted you to see it. It never wanted to be chased. The tiger can maul you to death feeling threatened. Please don’t resort to this weird behaviour.”

Take a look:

So far, the video has garnered more than, 67.8k views and hundreds of comments. Netizens called out the commuters for being so callous. One user wrote, “”Weird Guys!” “Not caring for their Own Precious Life!” “Taking Selfies to satisfy other humans!”‘ Another comment read, “Most deaths due to mobile photography happens in India.’

Here’s how others reacted:

You might also like
Offbeat

Viral video: Watch how this girl gives bath to a pit of snakes fearlessly

Offbeat

Watch: Ravana dances to Haryanvi song on street, Internet wants him in…

Offbeat

Watch: Viral video shows how to peel off an egg easily

Offbeat

Meet Fenrir, the tallest living cat in the word!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.