Viral video: Chubby girl breaks stereotypes with killer moves on ‘Dilbar’ song, Netizens call it ‘just Wow’

No matter if you are thin or healthy (chubby), tall or short, dance is something anyone can do and no one needs permission to dance. However, the society we live in says healthy people can’t dance well as their body might not be flexible enough. Meanwhile, breaking this stereotype, a chubby girl has left internet stunned with her killer moves and amazing dance on Bollywood hit song ‘Dilbar’. The video of the girl is now rolling over the internet gaining lots of likes and appreciation.

The viral dance video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @simranjat_. In the clip, two girls are seen dancing to the Bollywood hit song “Dilbar, however, the girl in front who is quite chubby, has steal the show and put the stage on fire. The viral clip has garnered over 40 million views, while, nearly 1.5 million Instagram users have like the dance video.

The video has also received a lot of comments. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “oh God my jaw dropped.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Dance like 40 million people are watching.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “Zakass mam app bohot acha dance karte ho.” Another person wrote, “She just made me realise that weight is not an issue here.” A fifth person added, “Although the girl behind has a good body and looks…still the girl in front stealed the show with her energy, expressions and supermoves.” Meanwhile, a sixth person wrote, “Ye jitni healthy h utna hi jabardast dance….kamaal h…”