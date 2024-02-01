HPCA stadium in Himachal Pradesh gets covered with snow, watch

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharmasala of Himachal Pradesh has been covered with snow creating a mesmerising appeal. It was seen in a photo released today on social media.

A picture of the stadium covered with snow has surfaced that shows that the whole stadium has been covered with snow.

Venkatesh Iyer, Madhya Praadesh and KKR star took to his Instagram story to share the said magnificent photo.

It is to be noted that the stadium is set to host the Himachal Pradesh vs Madhya Pradesh match in the Ranji trophy starting from Feb 2.